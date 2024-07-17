Future healthcare professionals receive hands on experience at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — Most 12-to-14-year old's aren't set on what they want to be when they grow up, but Sentara Health has been giving students the opportunity to explore that since 2022.

Potential future healthcare professionals are receiving hands on experiences at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital this week.

"Throughout the week of camp, they get to explore all the different areas of the hospital," said Silvia Garcia-Romero, the director of diversity and inclusion at Sentara Health. "Emergency room, OR, imaging, food and nutrition services, just all the different professions that it takes to provide care to our patients."

In Wednesday's session, the students put on personal protective equipment worn in operating rooms, learned safe sleeping habits for babies and even participated in some friendly competitions.

Sentara leaders feel it's important to educate the next generation, while also promoting a diverse workforce.

"Having a diverse workforce, also allows us to meet the unique needs and preferences of our diverse patient populations," said Garcia-Romero.

Breana Washington, a soon to be 9th grader, has her sights set on becoming a nurse.

"Not a lot of kids know what they want to do, so I think just me coming here to learn and get more skills helps me a lot," said Washington.

This is the final session of the career camp for summer 2024, but it's a tradition Sentara will be proud to continue in the years to come.