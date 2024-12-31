Get a free ride from your New Year's Eve celebrations with Lyft

NORFOLK, Va. — Drive Safe Hampton Roads has partnered with Lyft to offer free rides in the 757 Sober Ride campaign for New Year’s Eve. The mission is to prevent people from driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve.

“It provides people with an alternative to driving impaired,” says Jim McElligot, administrative coordinator for Drive Safe Hampton Roads. Having safe options to get home is especially important during this time of year.

AAA reports that December is a dangerous month for drivers, with 48 alcohol-related crashes in Hampton Roads from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, 2023. Virginia State Police also had over 80 encounters with intoxicated drivers between Dec. 18 and 31 last year.

“This is for impaired drivers, alcohol as well as drug impairments. We want to remove all folks from the road by allowing them to celebrate but still celebrate safely,” said McElligot.

All you have to do is download the app and enter a code and will take you anywhere on South side or the Peninsula. The code is available from Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. until Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.