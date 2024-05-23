Ghent Raising Cane's proposal not recommended by Norfolk Planning Commission

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Planning Commission voted not to recommend building a Raisning Cane's restaurant in Ghent.

The conditional rezoning and conditional use permit for the property at 1500 Monticello Avenue was not met with approval from the planning commission in Thursday's meeting, and therefore will not be recommended to city council.

The Raising Cane's would occupy a currently vacant property with 11,262 square feet, according to the application. That's near a Chick-fil-A and KFC.

Commissioners brought up concerns about a potential drive-thru and how the restaurant would fit in with Norfolk's 2030 plan which ains to make the city more walkable and bikeable.

Representatives proposing the Raising Cane's said they still want to go to city council since the planning commission only votes on a recommendation.

