Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Ghent Raising Cane's proposal not recommended by Norfolk Planning Commission

raising canes.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 16:57:39-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Planning Commission voted not to recommend building a Raisning Cane's restaurant in Ghent.

The conditional rezoning and conditional use permit for the property at 1500 Monticello Avenue was not met with approval from the planning commission in Thursday's meeting, and therefore will not be recommended to city council.

Raising Cane's Chesapeake grand opening

Chesapeake

Raising Cane's chicken fingers opens in Chesapeake Tuesday

Foster Meyerson
2:10 PM, Apr 21, 2024

The Raising Cane's would occupy a currently vacant property with 11,262 square feet, according to the application. That's near a Chick-fil-A and KFC.

Commissioners brought up concerns about a potential drive-thru and how the restaurant would fit in with Norfolk's 2030 plan which ains to make the city more walkable and bikeable.

Representatives proposing the Raising Cane's said they still want to go to city council since the planning commission only votes on a recommendation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway