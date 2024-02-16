Watch Now
Grain at Norfolk Hilton The Main to close temporarily following kitchen fire

Posted at 9:25 AM, Feb 16, 2024
Grain, a popular beer garden and restaurant on the fifth floor of Norfolk Hilton The Main, will be closed temporarily following a gas fire in the kitchen Friday morning, according to a release from the city of Norfolk.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were directed to the 5th floor, where Grain is located, and found a gas fire in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished moments later, and no one was injured.

