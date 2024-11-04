Hampton Roads community leaders share prayer of peace ahead of Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. — This election season has created division and anxiety for many. Now a group in Norfolk hopes to bring people together.

Inside a church on Lesner Ave. in Norfolk community leaders from our seven cities gathered Sunday. They're from different backgrounds and different denominations. Their voices lifted up, praying for peace in our communities, our cities, and our country.

"The elections are coming up Tuesday. So we have to be serious about what's taking place in our city as well as our country," said Bro. Pastor Kaya Stephen. "I grew up at at time where grandma would let you know prayer changes things."

The group said there's a lot on the line both locally and for the nation.

"I think I am one, along with many, to say things are not fine in the city of Norfolk, and I think various [cities] whether it be Virginia Beach, Chesapeake . . . you'll find the same issues," said Bro. Pastor Stephens.

"This country is called the United States of America. I put 20 years in the Navy and to see disunity within a country that I fought for to have unity is heartbreaking," added Bishop Joe Chase Jr., Church of God in Christ, Bishop over Greater Jamaica Jurisdiction.

We've watched division, insults and violence play out this year on local and national stages. Voters are on edge. One example of the chaos is ballot boxes set on fire in Oregon and Washington State. The strain bleeds into our lives. An American Psychological Association survey shows 69 percent of the country is stressed about the election.

But the group gathered at the church want you to feel empowered as you vote.

"I may not agree with your choice, and you may not agree with my choice, but we have a responsibility as citizens to vote. And not to vote is to vote," said Bishop Chase Jr.

"There needs to be a serious look at the candidates. We don't believe you should just be passionate about the vote, you should research why you're voting," added Pastor Stephen.

No matter the outcome, there's a message too:

"I pray we can come together as a community and stop washing our dirty laundry in public and come to the table and talk like they did around Big Mama's table," said Bishop Chase Jr.

And after the election, the group hopes we will hold our elected officials and ourselves accountable.