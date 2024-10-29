Election-related anxiety is real, expert says; Here are some ways to help you cope

Stressed about the election? If so, you are certainly not alone.

CBS reports that a survey by the American Psychological Association shows 69% of the U.S. is stressed about the presidential election.

Dr. Jason Parker is a retired Old Dominion University professor. He says he specialized in researching Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, known as PTSD.

“What we’re seeing now is almost what you could call an Election Stress Disorder to where people have put so much into this that they are over-stressed about it,” Parker commented.

To help you be less anxious, he offered the following advice:

- Vote and consider voting early

- Remember you don’t have to tell anyone which candidate(s) got your vote

- Disengage. Limit media exposure and restrict political conversations

- Avoid basking in glory if your candidate wins. Remember it’s a sensitive time.

- Be active. Volunteer for a local civic organization.

Parker added, "If it goes in an opposite direction, not in the direction that you want, you know we’re still a country. We’re still Americans. The sun’s still going to rise."