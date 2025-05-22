Hampton Roads Pride faces $100K funding shortfall ahead of June events

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Pride is preparing for its annual festivities next month, aiming to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community despite a significant reduction in funding.

Major festivals planned for Saturday, June 21, at Town Point Park in Norfolk and Sunday, June 22, at the Virgina Beach oOeanfront.

Jeff Ryder, president of the Hampton Roads Pride board, shared that the organization is experiencing a 25% shortfall—equivalent to $100,000—in funding.

"That's a cut to the way that we're able to help our community and uplift people who need support," Ryder explained to News 3's Jay Greene.

This financial challenge arises as several sponsors retract or reduce their support, citing factors such as DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) regulations and market fluctuations.

"Of the sponsors who have reduced or declined to support this year, it's about 50-50, either citing DEI regulations and citing the rapid market fluctuations this year," Ryder noted.

Despite the financial hurdles, Pride celebrations will continue, although some adjustments have been made.

"There are certain costs that come with using those venues that are sort of non-negotiable. So we've made cuts where we can, in places that we hope the public won't notice very much," Ryder said.

While new sponsors have stepped up to help, the gap remains.

"We will get back to where we were last year, and probably even larger than that. But it we're preparing cautiously for a difficult few years," Ryder told Greene.

The funding cuts will also impact the scholarships offered by Hampton Roads Pride, which last year totaled $35,000.

Ryder anticipates this year's number will be reduced.

However, the commitment to Pride and its importance remains unwavering.

"With all of the policy changes, threats to safety and other protections for the queer community, we are in greater need of uplift and celebration," Ryder said.

Hampton Roads Pride stands firm in its mission, ensuring that Pride remains a vibrant and essential event for the community.