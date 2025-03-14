Have you been laid off? Here are your health insurance options

NORFOLK, Va. — One of the biggest fears associated with losing your job is going without health insurance — though each person’s situation is different, the feelings can be quite similar.

I talk about consumer issues every morning on News 3 This Morning, and currently, one of the biggest challenges people are facing is the ripple effects of widespread layoffs.

"Shock, disbelief, anger, sadness. I kinda went through all the stages of grief in about a four-day period since this happened,” says David Pasquino, a disabled veteran and former VA employee.

Watch related coverage: Tax season made easier with free local help

Tax season made easier with free local help

If you've been laid off, the question now is... What's next when it comes to health care coverage?

Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Celebrate Healthcare, explained, "We're able to provide services to enroll people into the Virginia Insurance Marketplace and also into Medicaid."

Celebrate Healthcare advocates for affordable and equitable services. They are one of many organizations that make up "Enroll Virginia," a nonprofit helping people sign up for new health care plans.

Watch related coverage: Strategies for avoiding fraud and protecting your finances

Strategies for avoiding fraud and protecting your finances

"It's up to [Celebrate Healthcare and other organizations] to make sure we provide resources in the community to help them thrive," Kanoyton said.

She told me they’re receiving more calls for help — and there are a few options available.

One is called COBRA, which allows someone to keep their employer's health insurance plan for a limited time. However, you'll need to pay the full amount, which can be pricey.

For anyone interested, there is a 60-day deadline to enroll.

Another option is Virginia's Insurance Marketplace, where people can shop for and compare more affordable insurance plans.

"It's based on your income, and you could pay maybe $50 a month, $100 a month —depending on how many people in your family are being insured," Kanoyton noted.

Watch related coverage: Local urgent care offers new option to get mental health help quickly

Local urgent care offers new option to get mental health help quickly

If you're married or under 26 years old, see if you can join your spouse's or parents' health insurance plan.

Another possibility is to check if you qualify for coverage through Medicaid. Kanoyton mentioned that Celebrate Healthcare and Enroll Virginia are planning in-person resource fairs for additional support.

"We will have resource fairs, and it will be a one-stop shop where you can enroll in a health insurance plan," she stated. “Everyone is welcome. Anyone who has lost a job, anyone who needs assistance and been laid off. They're all qualified to attend.”

Watch related coverage: Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

Kanoyton added, "this is, like I said, a domino effect, and it affects everyone — not just the person who has been laid off or fired. It affects the family; it affects your neighborhood.”

Those are your options for health care coverage, but first, make sure you reach out to the Virginia Employment Commission to apply for benefits.

Also, let your landlord and creditors know what’s going on as they may have programs that can help you.