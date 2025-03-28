Heading to a Norfolk Tides game? Here's how much it will cost you

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday is Opening Day for the Norfolk Tides! If you're planning to head to a game this season, you’ll want to make sure you budget properly.

"We have [new] food and beverage options [and] new merchandise. I think opening day just brings all that new-ness to it,” says Joe Gregory, general manager of the Norfolk Tides.

This year, that new-ness includes a stadium filled with fresh green seats. Gregory discussed what prices will look like ahead of the 2025 season.

“If you want to come out and have a cost-effective night, we've got options out there for people,” he explained.

Let’s start with general admission pricing — Gregory said, “I believe our $16 price didn’t go up from last year. We raised some of the premium seat prices, but we still kept that price-effective option.”

Prices may vary on opening day. According to the Tides' ticket sales, senior citizens (60 and over) can purchase tickets for $14 in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections.

Kids under two years old are free if they don't occupy their own seat. Any stroller or carrier that occupies a seat or the area of a seat will require a ticket.

When it comes to food and drinks, Gregory mentions that some prices have gone up — between fifty cents and a dollar in most cases.

“Hot dogs, sodas, and popcorn are going to be right around $6. You can also get barbecue brisket with two sides for around $13, and I feel like it’s cheaper than going to most barbecue places,” Gregory said.

This year, the park is also going cashless — Gregory says it’s for administrative reasons.

“It’s more of a safety-side and ease of reporting side, and ease of transaction. Less people handling cash means fewer mistakes,” he said.

So, be sure to bring your cards or virtual payment options. If you only have cash, Gregory says fans can go to the front office and convert that to a gift card, which can be used throughout the season.

If you’re looking to save some money, check out their promotional nights. The Tides offer happy hour deals for adults — think $3.00 wines and $2.00 beer, popcorn, and soda. Plus, Turn Back the Clock Night features $.50 hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks.

“I feel like we kept the fans in mind and kept the prices in line as well,” Gregory added. “I’m just excited to get back in action, seeing all the fans back and seeing this stadium full again.”

As a reminder, Harbor Park is a Clear Bag venue. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC not exceeding 16" x 16" x 8".