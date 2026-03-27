How much it costs to take your family to a Norfolk Tides game at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. — From tickets to hot dogs, taking the family to a baseball game can add up. To celebrate Opening Day, I took a trip to Harbor Park to see how much it costs to enjoy a Norfolk Tides game this year.

A family of four should budget anywhere from $100 to $200, depending on seats, food, and souvenirs.

"We're always cognizant of making sure that you can come to a ballpark without spending a fortune," Norfolk Tides General Manager Mike Zeman said.

I sat down with General Manager, Mike Zeman to talk about what neighbors can expect starting Opening Day.

"We don't want to out-price our fans, so we are going to make it family friendly. We have 4-packs available for food and drink here at the ballpark," Zeman said.

The team is also updating the food, offering smash burgers on the concourse, and bringing in a new chef at Hits at the Park, the stadium's full-service restaurant.

"We're gonna do some new things in the restaurant: some pasta stations, some carving stations, really bring the food level up for the buffet in the restaurant which we're excited about," Zeman said.

The adult buffet is $22 for day games and $25 for night games. The kids' buffet is $13.50.

If you are just looking to snack, consider Triple Play Tuesday. The Tides have $2 beer, popcorn, and soda every Tuesday home game in April and September. There’s also Turn Back the Clock night, which offers $0.50 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda.

Fans can also take advantage of promotions offering everything from admission to Hershey Park to a free car wash from Green Clean.

When it comes to tickets, there are group tickets, season tickets, and ticket packages available.

"Prices are staying the same when purchasing in advance," Zeman said. Prices online may be a bit more expensive when you factor in service fees.

There is also a new stage at the park for pre-game music, a new mural, and a lot more themed nights.

Fans can expect Norfolk Red Stocking night, princess night, Taylor Swift eras night, Wicked night, and military nights. For the little ones — Bluey and Bingo are also anticipated to make an appearance.

Zeman said they want to "increase the vibe" at Harbor Park for both baseball and non-baseball fans.

"We look forward to seeing fans back in the ballpark again and getting to enjoy baseball again this summer," Zeman said.

Fans should remember there is still construction for the casino next door, which impacts transportation. If you do not want to drive and park with limited space or pay for a spot in a stadium lot for $6, you can ride the ferry to and from Portsmouth for free. You can also take the HRT Tide Light Rail for free and park for free at the MacArthur South Garage.

Click here to see Conor Hollingsworth's full report on traveling to the stadium.

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