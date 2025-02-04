How tariffs against China could impact auto parts in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — With the recent implementation of 10% tariffs on imports from China, many products in the U.S., including car parts, are expected to see price increases.

At Nice Guys Auto and Transmission, customers may soon feel the financial impact. The shop relies heavily on parts sourced from China, including brake pedals and tires. “People depend on us to get their kids to school, to get themselves to work,” a representative said.

Additionally, the shop has witnessed a decline in the availability of tires over the past few years, particularly post-COVID. This issue extends to electronics in vehicles, which Dr. Rik Chakraborti from Christopher Newport University highlighted as a critical concern.

“All these small chips and components that go into your car—expect them to get more expensive,” Chakraborti warned.

James Doherty, owner of Nice Guys Auto, services more than 2,000 cars annually, from newer models to those dating back to the 2000s. He noted that some parts can be twice as costly as the labor.

“I have to tell the customer they will pay a lot more than the last time they were here, and with everything going on, no one has the money like they used to,” Doherty said. “My supplier will be charged more, and they’ll pass that cost on to me, so I have to charge the customer more.”

Dr. Chakraborti stated that while the timing of these changes remains uncertain, possible scenarios could arise.

“If there is a trade war, that’s going to be bad for everyone. Even if we go down that path, there will be price escalations, but over time we should see those prices fall.”

He noted that as costs rise significantly, businesses may seek alternative sources for imports, potentially bringing prices back down in the future.