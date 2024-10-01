ILA members picket outside Port of Virginia as union strike begins

NORFOLK, Va. — A strike by the International Longshoremen's Association was underway Tuesday from Maine to Texas.

The strike officially began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, some ILA members in Hampton Roads began picketing on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the Port of Virginia at the intersection of Hampton Blvd. and Terminal Blvd.

Members declined to talk with News 3, saying they're under a gag order.

They could be seen carrying signs and using a bullhorn to talk about what they want. Some of the signs they had read, "Automation hurts families: ILA stands for job protection," and "Fight automation, save jobs: ILA demands job security."

The strike comes as the ILA and United States Maritime Alliance continued to negotiate a new labor contract. The previous contract expired at midnight on Oct. 1.

The ILA represents the workers who get cargo on and off ships at ports. The Maritime Alliance represents the ports and shipping companies.

The ILA is demanding more money and restrictions on how automation can be used at ports.

On Monday, both sides released statements. The ILA accused the Maritime Alliance of preventing negotiations from moving forward "by refusing ILA’s demands for a fair and decent contract."

However, The Maritime Alliance indicated that progress seemed to have been made Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, the USMX and ILA have traded counter offers related to wages. The USMX increased our offer and has also requested an extension of the current Master Contract, now that both sides have moved off their previous positions," a statement said.

It goes on to say the Maritime Alliance's offer would increase wages by 50 percent, among other things.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.