Jahari George's parents say "Jahari’s legacy will live on" after court hearing for suspects

NORFOLK, Va. — The two people accused of murdering Jahari George, a Norfolk State University student in September of 2023. faced a judge for a preliminary hearing.

Cameron Brown and Camari Warren both face 2nd degree murder charges for shooting and killing Jahari George.

Brown's three attorneys, Michael Massie, Andrew Sacks and Nathan Chapman, say they want the witness testimony excluded from the case, claiming the witness was intoxicated.

Brown's attorneys say the Commonwealth just handed over the nearly 200-page document over the weekend, a couple of days before the hearing.

In court, George’s family was emotional. They mentioned there's not a day that goes by where they don’t think about their son.

"Jahari’s legacy will live on far beyond this. They may have taken his body. But his spirit is too bright for this," Teanna George, Jahari’s George's mother said.

Both suspects, Brown and Warren are being held in jail without bond.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 22nd.