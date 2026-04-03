Jeff Rose officially named Norfolk superintendent

NORFOLK, Va. — Jeff Rose has officially been named the superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools after licensing conflict delayed the process.

The Norfolk School Board unanimously approved Rose's contract as superintendent on Thursday. The Virginia Department of Education approved his licensure on March 26.

Rose was set to officially take over as superintendent on Feb. 23, but an issue with his Virginia superintendent's license through the Virginia Department of Education postponed that transition.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk acting superintendent addresses licensing conflict that delayed his permanent appointment

Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose holds press conference

“While it was concerning that a vote on Dr. Rose’s licensure was initially overlooked, I appreciate that the Virginia Department of Education has now taken action to address it,” said School Board Chair Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe. “Accountability must always be paired with follow-through.”

Rose said he initially felt "called" to Norfolk, and that feeling has grown stronger since he was named to the school board.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent

Norfolk School Board selects next division superintendent

“I am humbled and energized to lead in a place with such incredible potential, and I am committed to building on the strengths already present across this division," Rose said.

Rose is NPS's 24th superintendent in school history, according to an NPS spokesperson.

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