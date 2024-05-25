Jimmy Buffett tribute band to perform at Virginia Zoo on May 31

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo said it will host a tropical paradise indoor Jimmy Buffett tribute concert on May 31.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to organizers.

The Virginia Zoo said guests of all ages may attend.

Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits will be played by the Tiki Bar Band and Mosaic Steel Orchestra, organizers said.

The zoo will also feature a Margaritaville Market during the event, guests can visit their favorite animals while indulging in island-themed food and drink, the zoo said.

The concert takes place on World Parrot Day in honor of Buffett's fans' affectionate nickname 'parrotheads' organizers said.

The zoo said that individuals who purchase tickets by May 27 will be eligible to win a 54-quart steel-belted Coca-Cola branded cooler made by Coleman.

For more information visit the zoo's website.