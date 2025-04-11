Junior sailors compete in US Optimist Team Trials Regatta in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, 250 of the top junior sailors from across the country filled parts of the Lafayette River to compete in the 2025 U.S. Optimist Team Trials Regatta.

The regatta was hosted by the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.

“We are honored to host the nation’s best young sailors at Norfolk Yacht & Country Club,” said Duffy Danish, Sailing Director at NYCC. “This event not only showcases incredible talent and dedication but also reinforces NYCC’s commitment to fostering the next generation of competitive sailors.

The US Optimist Team Trials serve as a gateway to national and international competition, with top finishers securing invitations to represent the United States in 2025.

Those selected will compete in world-class events, including the Optimist World Championship in Slovenia, European Championship in Turkey, and North American Championship (location TBD).

According to staff at NYCC, the regatta promises high-level competition and an exciting display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

Congratulations to all competing sailors!