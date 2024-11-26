Juvenile charged in the shooting death of Terreyon Moore, Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — A juvenile has been charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male last year. News 3 covered this story in October 2023 and we are following through with new information provided by Norfolk Police Department.

According to Norfolk police, a 16-year-old male is charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in connection with the death of Terreyon Moore who was shot and killed on Oct. 19, 2023 while walking home.

Police were responding to reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Vernon Drive. When they arrived they found Moore, 15, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old, who's name has not yet been released by police, has been charged was taken into police custody in the State of California on Oct. 28, 2024, and extradited to Virginia on Nov. 22, 2024.

News 3 spoke with Terreyon Moore's mother last year. Erika Sanders says her son was walking home when he was chased by a group and someone shot him in the back.

The 16-year-old is currently being held in Norfolk Detention Center. Police have not released a motive or anymore information surrounding the incident at this time. If you know anything about this incident call the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) 562 -5887.

