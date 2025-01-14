Kaine, Warner announce funding for new EV charging stations in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly $11 million from the federal government is being given to the Virginia Department of Energy to install 392 EV chargers across the state.

Virginia U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner made the announcement Monday.

“I definitely think it’s going to create excitement across the state," said Joel Morales.

Morales is the new car sales manager at Banister Nissan in Norfolk.

He believes having more chargers could help encourage people to get an electric vehicle.

"Some of the hesitancy that’s come along with EV sales has been the unknown of ‘Where can I find another charging station?’” Morales explained.

Tourism is also a driving factor behind the push for more chargers.

According to a news release from Kaine and Warner, the new charging stations will be installed in “urban and rural tourism destinations.”

That could be significant for places like Norfolk and Virginia Beach, where tourism is a big part of the economy.

As News 3 reported in September 2024, tourism spending reached $1.4 billion in Norfolk in 2022 and $33.3 billion for the state as a whole in 2022.

Online, you can find a lot of information about "EV tourism" — the idea that electric vehicle charging stations are a tourist draw.

In fact, the National Park Service has an interactive map showing where all the charging stations in national parks are located.

The city of Norfolk also has a map of charging stations in the city.

“I find most cars take about 30 to 45 minutes to charge. So if I were in charge of the planning, where I would put those would be anywhere someone’s going to spend, typically, that amount of time. So, supermarkets, maybe golf courses,” he said.

In 2024, News 3 told you about a survey the city of Norfolk was conducting to try to get feedback from the public, in part on where charging stations should be.

Warner and Kaine said the new charging stations will create healthier communities for future generations.

Exactly where the EV charging stations will be located had yet to be announced Monday.