Virginia sets tourism spending record in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — Visitors to the Old Dominion state are spending more than ever, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

Virginia's tourism industry generated a record $33.3 billion in 2023, the VTC announced — that's nearly 10 percent more than in 2022.

Tourism reportedly supported over 224,000 jobs in 2023, which the VTC said represents an increase of over 13,000 jobs over 2022.

“Travel and tourism play an essential role in Virginia’s economy,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s record-breaking visitor spending numbers are a testament to our abundance of attractions and unique destinations. As the top state for business, our tourism industry is a crucial part of driving economic prosperity, providing jobs, building vibrant communities, and enhancing the quality of life for all Virginians.”

The VTC also highlighted:



Direct travel employment reached 93 percent of pre-pandemic levels

Travelers spent a collective average of $91 million per day, up from $83 million in 2022.

Visitors were responsible for $2.4 billion in state and local tax revenue, up $9 from 2022.

A whopping 43.6 million visitors stayed overnight in Virginia, up from 42.2 million in 2022.

“The full recovery and growth of all five categories of visitor spending reflects the diverse and dynamic tourism assets that Virginia has to offer," said Caren Merrick, state secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Full details regarding this data and how it's collected can be found on theVTC website.