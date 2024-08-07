Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia sets tourism spending record in 2023

Top Stories - Wednesday August 7
GettyImages-488616372.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Visitors to the Old Dominion state are spending more than ever, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

Virginia's tourism industry generated a record $33.3 billion in 2023, the VTC announced — that's nearly 10 percent more than in 2022.

Watch more Virigina economy: Port of Virginia cuts ribbon on $83 million rail yard expansion

Port of Virginia cuts ribbon on $83 million rail yard expansion

Tourism reportedly supported over 224,000 jobs in 2023, which the VTC said represents an increase of over 13,000 jobs over 2022.

“Travel and tourism play an essential role in Virginia’s economy,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s record-breaking visitor spending numbers are a testament to our abundance of attractions and unique destinations. As the top state for business, our tourism industry is a crucial part of driving economic prosperity, providing jobs, building vibrant communities, and enhancing the quality of life for all Virginians.”

The VTC also highlighted:

  • Direct travel employment reached 93 percent of pre-pandemic levels
  • Travelers spent a collective average of $91 million per day, up from $83 million in 2022.
  • Visitors were responsible for $2.4 billion in state and local tax revenue, up $9 from 2022.
  • A whopping 43.6 million visitors stayed overnight in Virginia, up from 42.2 million in 2022.

Watch: Summer tourism could bring in billions for Hampton Roads

Summer tourism could help bring in billions of dollars for Hampton Roads

“The full recovery and growth of all five categories of visitor spending reflects the diverse and dynamic tourism assets that Virginia has to offer," said Caren Merrick, state secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Full details regarding this data and how it's collected can be found on theVTC website.

More local news

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach therapy dog program provides stress relief for first responders

Conor Hollingsworth
Gambling addiction at casinos

News

How effective is gambling addiction treatment?

Brendan Ponton
Hurricane Stats Satellite (1).png

Weather

Tropical Storm Debby lingering off S.C. coast, severe risk to Va. Thursday

Web Staff
Tropical Weather Debby Florida

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach clears pump stations ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Leondra Head
Elizabeth City Tropical Storm Debby

Outer Banks

Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Debby's movements

Will Thomas
Document (1).png

Norfolk

17-year-old runaway girl is reported missing: Norfolk Police

Web Staff
Family of slain Newport News mom seeks justice

Newport News

1 year after Newport News mom was murdered, her family wants justice

Danielle Saitta
Containers and cranes at POV

Norfolk

Port of Virginia cuts ribbon on $83 million rail yard expansion

Colter Anstaett
454398777_797634765881076_367243665893628365_n.jpg

Northeastern North Carolina

Elizabeth City man goes missing around Pineview Avenue

Web Staff
utility work ahead

Newport News

Newport News Waterworks staffing shortage leads to 6-month leak backlog

Ellen Ice
Hampton flooding

Weather

Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Debby impact

Web Staff
Everyday Hero Award

News 3 Everyday Hero

Volunteer at Sentara VB General Hospital honored for 35 years of service

Jen Lewis

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device