Kindness stolen: Norfolk SPCA donations swiped minutes after they were dropped off

NORFOLK, Va. — A good deed meant for shelter pets in Norfolk was stolen in a matter of minutes — and now the Norfolk SPCA says security cameras caught someone swiping donations left on the organization’s doorstep.

Video shows a community member dropping off supplies outside the shelter on Ballentine Boulevard after closing hours Sunday night. Just minutes later, another person is seen pulling up and taking the entire pile, which included a pet bed, cleaning supplies, toys and blankets.

“We see someone who's coming through our parking lot, stopped, and then stole all of those items that were contributed to our nonprofit and to our animals,” said Tricia Hudson with the Norfolk SPCA. “It only hurts our animals that we're so trying to help here at our local SPCA.”

Hudson said the shelter cares for roughly 100 animals on site and another 100 in foster care.

Each animal can cost between $400 and $800 for medical treatment, spay or neuter, vaccines, microchipping and daily care. Donations of cash and supplies help cover those costs.

“We rely on all of them,” Hudson said.

Staff attempted to file a police report Monday morning for theft and trespassing. However, Hudson said they were told the report could not move forward because the total value of the stolen items could not be established.

She said a property crime report typically needs to meet a $1,000 threshold in value for it to be filed and investigated as larceny.

Without receipts or a reliable estimate, the SPCA could not meet that requirement.

“It was really disappointing to see someone take advantage of an opportunity like that,” Hudson said. “We could have used all of those items that were dropped off.”

Hudson added that the organization recently upgraded its security system, which allowed staff to see the theft in real-time and even use an outdoor speaker to alert the person they were being recorded.

Moving forward, the SPCA is asking donors to drop off contributions only during business hours, when staff can immediately bring items inside. The shelter also maintains Amazon, Chewy and Walmart wish lists so supplies can be shipped directly.

“I hope that the person who did that is feeling remorseful today, and I hope that he doesn’t do it again,” Hudson said.

The Norfolk SPCA is open daily until 6 p.m. More information about how to donate is available on the organization’s website and social media pages.