Labor attorney offers perspective on lawsuit filed against Sentara

NORFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed by a woman who says she's a former Sentara employee is sparking interest in the community.

Jasmine Ward claims Sentara owes her money for working through breaks the company automatically deducted from her hours worked.

“That practice is one that just invites a problem," said labor attorney Ray Hogge.

Watch: Former Sentara employee files lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages

Former Sentara employee files lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages

Hogge has represented both employers and employees in disputes. He tells News 3 despite the risk the policy poses, it's something a lot of companies do because it’s easy. It’s not something he recommends, though.

“It’s better to have the employees clock in and clock out because you’re much less likely to have these issues come up," said Hogge.

On News 3’s Facebook post about the lawsuit, many people have commented that the auto-deduction policy is common practice at hospitals.

Hogge recommends that regardless of where you work, you notify your employer if you feel you’re not being properly paid. If you don’t say anything, then file a lawsuit, your employer could argue they didn’t know you weren’t being properly paid. He also recommends you document the hours you work.

Ward’s lawsuit also claims the way Sentara calculates what time an employee clocks in and out and when an employee is allowed to clock in and out are issues.

In a statement, Sentara says, in part, "Due to ongoing litigation, we are unable to comment on the specifics of this case. However, we can affirm that Sentara policies comply with all wage and hour laws.”

Sentara's full statement is below: