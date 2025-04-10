Former Sentara employee files lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages

NORFOLK, Va. — A former employee is suing Sentara Hospitals for alleged unpaid wages, specifically overtime pay.

The class and collective action lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Jasmine Ward, who worked for Sentara as a respiratory therapist and administrative associate from roughly October 2021 until February 2025. A complaint obtained by News 3 says she worked at Sentara’s Albemarle Medical Facility, Norfolk General Hospital, and Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

The suit focuses on wages for Sentara’s patient care employees, who are non-exempt—meaning they’re paid hourly and eligible for overtime pay—and regularly work more than 40 hours a week, the complaint states.

The complaint primarily focuses on three of Sentara’s alleged practices: its auto-deduction policy, rounding policy and the circumstances of employee meal breaks.

The complaint claims Sentara automatically deducts 30 minutes from patient care employees’ hours worked for meal periods. However, it says Sentara has required these employees to work through their meal breaks. The documents also state that when the employees have gone on break, they’ve been interrupted by work matters.

The 30 minutes for a meal period is automatically deducted from these employees’ hours regardless of if they actually go on break or not, the complaint states.

Sentara was aware of this because employees made complaints to management and HR about being forced to work during their unpaid “meal periods,” the complaint claims.

The complaint also takes issue with Sentara’s “rounding policy,” which allegedly rounds the time these employees clock in and out to the nearest quarter hour. Sentara also allegedly prohibits patient care employees from clocking in or out more than seven-and-a-half minutes before the start and end of their shift. The complaint claims that these policies ensure that the time employees are paid for is minimized.

Sentara’s policies and practices violate the Virginia Overtime Wage Act, the Virginia Wage Payment Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit is seeking relief for Ward and other patient care employees for unpaid wages, overtime compensation, liquidated and treble damages, attorney’s fees, and interest.

Ward and her legal team are requesting a jury trial.

WTKR News 3 has reached out to Sentara for comment. This will be updated when we hear back.