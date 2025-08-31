Labor Day travelers could see cheapest gas in years

Travel experts say those hitting the road for Labor Day weekend could see some of the cheapest gas prices in years.

GasBuddy experts say Labor Day gas prices are expected to be around $3.15 per gallon — the cheapest since 2020.

According to AAA, Virginia and North Carolina are well below the national average, with some parts even seeing prices below $3.

Experts say prices are much lower than last year, crediting the lower cost to oil prices being low.

"So we are seeing those levels closer to what they were in 2021 and even last year we definitely from last year we are seeing a drop from where gas prices were so definitely easier on motorists pockets as they are driving to their labor day destination which we know from our past holiday forecasts is the mode of transportation that people are going to take when they travel," said Ryan Ascock, AAA Tidewater

If you're hitting the roads for the holiday, AAA is reminding travelers to be mindful of the time you're traveling, especially when returning home on Monday between 1 and 4 p.m.

Also remember this is the first year where it is required by law in Virginia that everyone in the car must have a seatbelt on.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.