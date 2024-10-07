Larchmont Edgewater Civic League collects 'flood buckets' for Helene victims

NORFOLK, Va. — Community members in Norfolk are coming together to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.

This week members of The Larchmont Edgewater Civic League are working to make “flood buckets.” Inside of them are cleaning supplies including laundry detergent, dish soap, trash bags and even clothing lines.

With all of the items inside, it can cost around $75. If you want to or join the support you can make a flood bucket and drop off it off at the Larchmont United Methodist Church daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The church’s goal is to have at least 50 buckets that they can donate by this Thursday.

