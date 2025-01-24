Local inmates showcase their art through Norfolk art exhibit ‘Beyond the Block’

NORFOLK, Va. — Inmates in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach will have their artwork on full display in the Chrysler Museum of Art as part of the ‘Beyond the Block’ exhibit from Jan. 28 through March 3.

According to the museum, the exhibit's name is multi-layered, as it references the physical spaces where inmates reside and the societal and personal barriers they strive to overcome.

"Beyond the Block highlights the profound ability of art to transcend boundaries," said Erik Neil, the Macon and Joan Brock Director of the Chrysler Museum of Art. "This exhibition gives voice to artists whose creativity flourishes despite challenging circumstances, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit and the unifying power of artistic expression."

Watch related coverage: How a local artist turned coffee spills into creativity

Local artist turns coffee spills into art

The art exhibit started in 2017 as a partnership between the museum and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, but expanded to include other sheriff's office in Hampton Roads.

“We have so many talented, creative people in our jail and this program allows them to showcase their abilities to the public," says Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. "It gives them strength and confidence to believe in themselves and what they can accomplish in the future while humanizing them to people outside jail walls.”

The artwork is used with materials that is approved for high-security environments, which includes jail-safe pens, food, toilet paper and deodorant, the museum says.

Admission is free for the exhibit and a reception celebrating the exhibit will be held Feb. 7 with participating sheriff's offices, deputies, and artists' family members.