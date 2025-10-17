Local Musicians 'honored' to be a part of Timbaland & the Hitmakers Celebration

NORFOLK, Va. — Local musicians are preparing to take the stage at The NorVa this weekend, as a part of the Timbaland and the Hitmakers Celebration.

Many of them tell News 3, the opportunity is both humbling and inspiring.

Ahead of the show, several of the performers expressed genuine excitement about the upcoming performances.

"It's unreal. I feel incredibly humbled and honored," one artist said," shared Louissa, performing artist.

Each performer is ready to showcase their unique talents and hopes the community will come out to support local music.

"It's definitely necessary so that they can see, explained performing artist Intalek. "And even for the older generation that again we grew up with. To see that we're continuing that conversation of what music looks like in Hampton Roads."

The musicians emphasized the collaborative spirit among local artists, viewing each other as family rather than competition.

"We're all pursuing the same goal. Different perspective but in the same respective," shared Amir Driver, performing artist and owner of Made in Norfolk. " When we connect it's like family and I'm sure it will be the same on Saturday when we all connect on stage Saturday night and thereafter."

Beyond entertainment, the artists hope their performances will inspire audience members to pursue their own dreams.

"Wherever you are in life right now. Understand that it's not far. Whatever your goal is whatever you aspire to do it's not far from you. You just have to start," expressed Gifted Hands, performing artist.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.