Local rescued dog celebrates its first cozy Christmas

NORFOLK, Va. — A local rescue dog will celebrate his first proper Christmas this year after being saved by a "secret Santa."

An anonymous tip helped save Copper the beagle. PETA reports that fieldworkers found him shivering, wet, and tethered to a fence without food, water, or shelter from the elements. Copper had likely been left unattended outside for months.

Once Copper's previous owner realized she would face a criminal cruelty-to-animals charge, the neglected puppy was surrendered to PETA.

After receiving veterinary care and spending a brief time in a foster home, Copper found a new forever home.

Copper the beagle is now recovering with his new owners, Katherine Sullivan and Daniel Paden, both newlyweds. He enjoyed a stroll through a botanical garden light show and a holiday parade to celebrate the season. His Christmas presents included plenty of dog treats.

“The weather outside might be frightful, but inside it’s so delightful for Copper at last, all thanks to one caring person who spoke up when they saw an animal in need,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.

“PETA urges everyone never to be silent and to make that lifesaving call, as this kind person did, to help ensure that dogs like Copper are given the comfort and joy they deserve.”