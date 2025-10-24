Man accused in death of Norfolk State student Jahari George found not guilty of 1st-degree murder

NORFOLK, Va. — Cameron Brown, one of the suspects charged in connection with the 2023 shooting death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George, was found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

However, the jury was deadlocked on the maliciously shooting at a car charge Brown faced, meaning the charge is unresolved. The Commonwealth will re-try him on that charge on a later date.

Brown was granted a $5,000 surety bond, which means he'll stay in jail until that's paid. Once paid, he'll be free to go and must abide by conditions set by the judge.

The verdict was delivered Friday afternoon after a multi-day trial.

Brown was initially facing 12 charges — but his defense attorney argued for reducing or dismissing some of the charges. The judge decided to leave Brown with one count of first-degree murder, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of maliciously shooting at a car.

Twenty-year-old NSU student Jahari George was shot and killed while in a car with friends on September 2, 2023.

Since then, three people were charged, including Cameron Brown. In March 2024, the Commonwealth dropped charges against one of the suspects, but could bring those charges back in the future. In July, one of the two remaining suspects was found not guilty on all charges.

Brown's trial began Oct. 20. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom for the trial.

A date has not been set yet for Brown to be retried on the maliciously shooting at a car charge.

