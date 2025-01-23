Man arrested following deadly shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting that left a man dead in November 2024, according to Norfolk police.

Detectives charged Ramon I. Bishop, 31, with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Previous coverage: Man dead after shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk's Diggs Town, police say

On Nov. 9, 2024, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive around 8:45 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other man, later identified as 24-year-old Darius T. Johnson, died at the scene.

Bishop was taken into custody in Richmond on Jan. 21 and is being held in the Henrico County Jail without bond.