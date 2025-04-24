Man arrested in Norfolk State on-campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of two people on campus of Norfolk State University Saturday, Norfolk police said Thursday.

Zakeyis Womack, of Ringgold, Va., has been charged with two counts each of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Womack was arrested in Reidsville, N.C. with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held without bond.

"This tragic act of campus violence exemplifies the level of commitment the Norfolk Police Department has in keeping our promise to deliver justice and provide safety to the community we serve," said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. "I sincerely hope the announcement of this arrest reassures the Norfolk State University community that the threat has ended and they may move away from this academic disruption and complete the semester knowing they are safe."

Both victims are 22 years old and are expected to recover from their injuries, police say.

Norfolk State University is implementing a series of changes to its safety protocols following a shooting late Saturday night on campus that sent two people to the hospital, the school said in a statement on social media.

