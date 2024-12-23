Man charged in August shooting death of 18-year-old in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in August.

Norfolk police arrested Nasir E. Parker, 21, of Norfolk, on Thursday, Dec. 19. He is accused of shooting and killing John Daughtry III, 18, of Norfolk, on Aug. 16, 2024.

Just before midnight, Norfolk police were called to the 5100 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Daughtry suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Parker is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm, robbery, and conspiracy. He is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.