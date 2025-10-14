Man dies after medical emergency in custody of Norfolk Sheriff's Office

NORFOLK, Va. — A man had a medical emergency while in the custody of the Norfolk Sheriff's Office on Sunday and died later at the hospital, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

William Snyder, 35, was booked at the Norfolk City Jail when he experienced a medical emergency, the NSO said. He was arrested by Norfolk police on warrants out of Virginia Beach.

Additional detail about the medical emergency and the warrants for Snyder were not provided.

An investigation into Snyder's death is ongoing, but the NSO said the cause of death is currently undetermined.