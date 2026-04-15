Man found dead on jetty after water rescue in Ocean View: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found dead after an attempted water rescue in the Ocean View area Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Around 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the public beach near Beaumont Street. A man was found unresponsive on a jetty at the scene, according to Norfolk police. The U.S. Coast Guard and Norfolk Fire-Rescue assisted with recovering his body.

The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Norfolk police say they are notifying his next of kin.

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