NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk are investigating after a man was hit by a car on Military Highway late Friday night.

According to a post on social media, the collision happened around 10:50 p.m. on the northbound side of the road near the intersection with Poplar Hall Drive.

Police say the man struck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.