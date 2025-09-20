Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man hospitalized following shooting on Park Avenue: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, police said on social media.

Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Park Avenue and E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. A man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

