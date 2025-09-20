Man hospitalized following shooting on Park Avenue: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday, police said on social media.

Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Park Avenue and E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. A man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk Police are currently investigating a shooting at Park Avenue and E Virginia Beach Blvd. A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Call came in around 3:15 pm. This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be shared as they become available. pic.twitter.com/SZOFfcbNt6 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 20, 2025

Norfolk police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.