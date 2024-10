NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a robbery at Truist Bank on 245 E. Little Creek Rd. Tuesday morning.

According to police, the call came in around 9:35 a.m. A man entered the bank and demanded money, police say.

More information on the incident will be shared later, police say. Police are encouraging people to submit tips by visiting p3tips.com/1126 or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.