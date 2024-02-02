Man sentenced to 4 life sentences plus 43 years for 2021 Young Terrace mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man found guilty of shooting five women — killing three — in Norfolk in 2021 was sentenced Friday to four life sentences plus 43 years.

Last November, after deliberating for just over four hours, a Norfolk jury found Ziontay Palmer guilty of 10 crimes related to the mass shooting.

The shooting, which happened in 2021, took place in the Young Terrace neighborhood. At the time of the shooting, Palmer was 19.

After reviewing the evidence, the jury believed Palmer shot and killed Nicole Lovewine, Detra Brown, and Sarah Costine and injured Angel Legrande and Shazelle Dixon.

At the end of his sentencing, Palmer smiled in the direction of the victims' families.

News 3 previously spoke to loved ones of the victims when the jury found Palmer guilty.

"It's a relief. We feel like we can breathe," said Siera Elerson, Sarah Costine's daughter.