Man seriously injured following 3-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on E Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday night in Norfolk, according to police.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the 5300 block of E Virginia Beach Boulevard at the intersection of Raby Road, police say. Police arrived at the scene where they found a driver of one of the cars suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Monday afternoon, the man is still in the hospital, police say.

The other drivers of the cars remained on the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash is still under investigation.