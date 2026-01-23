Man who killed beloved Norfolk convenience store clerk sentenced to 38 years

NORFOLK, Va. — The man who killed 84-year-old James Carter, a beloved Norfolk convenience store clerk, in 2023 was sentenced Friday to serve nearly four decades in prison for the murder.

Bruce Hisle, 42, was convicted last summer of second-degree murder and felony murder stemming from the December 2023 incident that left Carter, who worked at the Triple-C convenience store, dead.

Carter's granddaughter told News 3 justice was served when the jury handed down the verdict at the end of July.

News 3 has been following this story since December 20, 2023: the day police say Carter was shot and killed outside the Triple C Convenience store on Lindenwood Avenue. Carter’s children said he had run the shop since they were young.

Two others who were with Bisle at Triple C that night, his children's mother Tamika Credle and his older brother Dennis Hisle, were also convicted of crimes related to the incident: Credle with being an accessory after the fact (a misdemeanor), and Dennis Hisle with larceny of a firearm and having a firearm as a convicted felon.

“Today’s sentence offers a measure of closure for the family of Mr. Carter and an appropriate sanction for Mr. Hisle, whose decision to start shooting led to his killing Mr. Carter, a totally innocent bystander who devoted his long life to the community and who was trying to keep the peace,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.