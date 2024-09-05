Management issues, ‘possible malfeasance’ played role in Stripers closure

NORFOLK, Va. — The company that owns Stripers Waterside is addressing the news about their closure.

Stripers Waterside abruptly closes, leaving employees without a job

A letter today from the owners says that while they can't address the recent news about the closure of the restaurant due to an ongoing investigation, they do plan to reopen the restaurant following some renovations.

The letter states the company wants to acknowledge that management issues and possible malfeasance played a role in the decision.

Employees of the restaurant spoke out Wednesday saying they were told on Sunday that the restaurant was closing that day, and employees would be given their last check on Friday.

The owners say no one has been let go.

In the statement, the company says damage that occurred at the restaurant led to the immediate closure, and they're undergoing remodeling and renovations to address those issues.