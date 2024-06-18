Watch Now
Manatee spotted in Western Branch of Elizabeth River

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 18, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A manatee was seen in the waters in the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River this week.

A viewer sent in several photos of the sea cow mulling about in the water.

The Virginia Aquarium, which tracks sightings of manatees and other marine life in the area, said this is the only report its stranding team has seen in the past few days.

Manatees commonly appear in the waters in our region during the summer months, the aquarium said.

"There isn’t any concern for these animals in the warmer months," a spokesperson told News 3.

