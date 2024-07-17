Maury HS moves further in design process for new building

NORFOLK, Va. — We've been following through on the school board meetings and public hearings about what to do with this 112-year old aging building.

Now, Norfolk city council has voted on a design and construction company to design the new Maury High School, Heartland Construction.

One thing that jumps out to parents and students about the design, is it’s going to include a pool.

"I want to thank you for including the pool at Maury High School and I’m thrilled to see this project," an elementary school student said during Tuesday's council meeting.

Heartland Construction says they received a lot of feedback to include a pool.

"A pool at Maury High School will benefit the entire school system and essential in building a high quality swim program," a Norfolk parent said parent.

The plan is to design a 4-story school along 20th street right around the corner from the current Maury High. They say the new school will include a multi-purpose athletic field, a baseball field, a softball field and tennis courts.

"The execution of this agreement kicks off the design process," Robert Hudson, the Vice President of Heartland Construction said.

“The peeling paint, the temperature changes. My oldest one had an issue with the ventilation system,” one Maury High School parent said.

Heartland Construction says there will be more opportunities for the public to weigh on the new building.

Meanwhile the city says they will decide at a later date what to do with the current Maury High School.

The city says they hope the new Maury High School will be open for the 2028-2029 school year.