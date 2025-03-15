MEAC Tournament brings economic boost to Norfolk businesses

NORFOLK, Va. — The MEAC Baskateball Tournament is in downtown Norfolk, bringing a huge economic boost for businesses. Thousands of visitors and out of towners are downtown.

Business owners say they’ve seen a huge boost so far this week, after a slow winter season.

"It’s like a jumpstart to the spring and we really look forward to it," Pete Freda, the owner of Granby Street Pizza said.

Pete Freda, the owner of Granby Street Pizza has seen a significant uptick in business since Tuesday when the MEAC tournament first started. He says he delivered more than 50 orders in just a few hours on Friday.

"It’s been a very busy day. MEAC is in town. We’ve been doing a lot of deliveries and a lot of dining in," Freda said.

Visit Norfolk, Norfolk’s Visitor’s Center says the economic impact for the tournament will generate $5.5 million in business sales. Visit Norfolk also says 8,000 people are projected to attend this year’s MEAC tournament with 2,000 visitors expected from out of town.

One couple traveled over 500 miles to watch the tournament.

"What city are you all traveling from?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Dan and Donna Ford. "Atlanta," the Fords said.

"I’m here to watch some great basketball," Dan Ford said.

They are excited to cheer on their favorite teams.

"I’m rooting for Morgan State and he’s rooting for North Carolina Centrala," Donna Ford said.

Phillip James, the owner of Pjay’s Kitchen on Granby also says the MEAC tournament has given the seafood restaurant a boost in sales.

"Right now, there are a lot of out of towners coming in and enjoying the food. The people who are visiting MEAC have definitely patronized PJays," James said.

For the MEAC's full schedule, click here