Mobile pet pantry in Norfolk provides free food, supplies to owners

NORFOLK, Va. — The Waggin' Wheels mobile pet food pantry is making its way around Norfolk.

The mobile pet pantry is organized by the Norfolk Animal Care Center. They do it on the second Saturday of every month, bringing pet food to different parts of Norfolk.

On Saturday, they set up shop over at the Tucker Memorial Library on Berkley Ave.

They've also got tons of pet toys, leashes, collars, and anything you need for your pet.

They actually did this last year, and we're told they served more than 300 people. That comes out to 1,000 pounds of food.

"We're able to actually help keep pets in homes instead of having to surrender them because, of course, that's a difficult choice nobody should ever have to make," said Brittni Naylor, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

The pantry is donation-based.

Next month, they will be at the Mary Pretlow Anchor Branch Library on Ocean View Avenue.

For more information on Waggin' Wheels, click here.