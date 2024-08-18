More than 350 sign up for free haircuts, supplies at back-to-school bash

NORFOLK, Va. — Local organizations partnered for the fifth straight year on Sunday to ensure area kids could start the new school year feeling fresh.

What's become known as the "Haircut Explosion" took over the gym at Southside STEM Academy the day before the first day of school for Norfolk Public Schools.

More than 350 children and their families came to get their hair cut or styled, their nails done and more.

“When a kid feels good, they perform better, they behave better and I think it’s important that we provide this service," said Jermaine Lewis, one of the organizers for the event and one of around 50 barbers and stylists who donated their Sunday to the cause.

Lewis' "We Will" organization joined with "Queen of our Heart" and other organizations to ensure the kids who came could have everything they need to start school: free backpacks, shoes, clothes and more.

“What touches is my heart is to see the smiles on their face that somebody cares enough about them to give them the tools that they need," said Annette Parker-Williams, with Queen of our Heart and other nonprofits that helped put the event on.

But it was the haircuts that had the longest line. Lewis says the Haircut Explosion is a descendant of sorts to a past event, Five-0 and Fades with Norfolk Police.

Though that tradition went away, his dream to help kids did not.

“I think all the barbers and all the stylists are motivated by how it feels to see the kid light up and just feel so good that they know they look their best," he told News 3.

Even with hundreds signed up, Lewis says he believes there will be fewer kids at this year's event due to local districts starting school on different days, but he hopes the result will be the same: That a good first day can lead to a strong school year for kids who just need a little help starting.