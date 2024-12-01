Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Little Creek Road: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for the driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist on Little Creek Road early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of E. Little Creek and Chesapeake Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say they arrived to find the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.