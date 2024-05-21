Murder trial begins for man accused of killing cousin in Norfolk after killing girlfriend and father

NORFOLK, Va. — A murder trial is now underway in Norfolk for a man who allegedly shot and killed his cousin after murdering his girlfriend and father figure back in 2022.

Cola Beale was found guilty back in March for killing 31-year-old Czavi'er Hill inside her Virginia Beach home and then setting the house on fire, burning Hill's dog alive while it was in its cage.

Beale was also found guilty of shooting and killing his adoptive father, 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, while he was asleep on his couch.

He admitted to these killings in a police interrogation and a News 3 jailhouse interview.

Beale is now facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old cousin, Downing McLean at his apartment in Norfolk.

McLean would be Beale's third and final victim in the 2022 killing spree.

Tuesday's trial in Norfolk began with opening statements where assistant commonwealth attorney, Anthony Comento, told the jury it would not be a mystery as to who killed McLean but it would be straightforward.

Thomas James, who is representing Beale, told the jury he was not there to dispute who killed McLean but said they were not going to hear any evidence as to where Beale acted maliciously.

The prosecutor had five witnesses which included officers who were at McLean's apartment on March 28, 2022, to serve a warrant.

When officers entered the residence they found McLean shot to death in his kitchen with his mouth badly damaged.

McLean was found to have a gunshot wound to the face with several teeth fragments scattered across the apartment and a shot to the back.

Another witness called was the member of the Norfolk Homicide Squad that interviewed Beale after he was arrested on March 31.

In a recorded interview Beale told the detective, that McLean had been drinking and kept running his mouth.

Beale said the first time he shot McLean he didn't drop so he shot him again in the back.

In the recording, Beale told detectives that McLean was talking recklessly and wanted him to kill two people but he didn't want to get involved.

The Commonwealth rested its case while the Defense had no witnesses.

After the jury was released for the day, Beale's attorneys tried to stick the case stating there was no element of pre-mediation for the first-degree murder charge.

That motion was denied.

Beale did tell the judge that he would not be testifying in this trial.

Back in March of this year after Beale was found guilty he told News 3 he did have remorse for what he did.

"Now from seeing the videos and all that yes sir," Beale said.

Day two of the trial continues on Wednesday with closing arguments.