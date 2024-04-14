National Herpetology Conference to be held at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo said in a release that the 2024 National Herpetology Conference would be held in Norfolk from April 26 to May 1.

The event is run by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Taxon Advisory Group (TAG) annually and focuses on the care and study of reptiles and amphibians.

Organizers said the meeting will include presentations from experts on reptiles and amphibian husbandry, veterinary care, research priorities, ethical considerations, and other issues.

The meeting is open to the general public, those interested can visit the Virginia Zoo website. Tickets to the entire conference are $300, or $100 for a single day.

Each day of the event will be focused on a different species, covering the latest advances in study and care.

The order of species will be as follows:



April 27 - Snakes

April 28 - Lizards

April 29 - Chelonians

April 30 - Amphibians

May 1 - Crocodiles.

The conference will take place at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel. Attendees will get to tour the Virginia Zoo as part of the conference on April 29.

Conference badges also grant attendees free admission to the Virginia Living Museum and the Virginia Aquarium.