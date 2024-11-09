Nauticus grand opening for 'Reimagined Maritime Discovery Center'

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to have a job in maritime, Nauticus has a way you can learn.

On Saturday, 'Nauticus' and the city of Norfolk hosted the grand opening for their newly 'Reimagined Maritime Discovery Center'.

This new exhibit features hands-on interactive activities, new classroom areas, an enhanced atrium, visitor spaces and educational programming.

Cat Taterway with 'Nauticus' says this exhibit has been in the making for a few years now. She says it's an exciting way to talk and learn about sailing, the port and the Navy.

"You're going to pull on pulleys you are going to touch screens to learn about different pieces of a sailboat and then in the port exhibit you can sit inside a virtual crane and learn how to operate a crane," explained Taterway. "There's a virtual welding station where you learn to weld and then here in navy there's a hang bar where you can learn how long you can hang on a bar compared to active-duty sailors,"

The 'Reimagined Maritime Discovery Center' takes up the entire third floor of the 'Nauticus' building.

A general admission ticket will give you access to five brand new exhibits and Battleship Wisconsin. To learn more about tickets you can click the link, here.