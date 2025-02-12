Nauticus hosts event to highlight Black American inventors and scientists

NORFOLK, Va. — African American Scientists & Inventors Discovery Day will be hosted by Nauticus on February 15.

This event aims to engage and educate the community about the groundbreaking contributions of Black inventors and scientists. Many may not know that gas masks, refrigerated trucks, blood banks, and even Super Soakers were created by Black innovators!

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can put themselves in the shoes of these innovators — taking part in a series of activities, games, and even some science experiments.

Admission is $12, and attendees can take part in the following programs:

From Safety Hood to Gas Mask – This program will highlight the inventor Garret Morgan on his invention of the “Safety Hood” which was patented in 1914. Guests will be given a brief history about Garret Morgan, his inventions, and the founding of his “National Safety Device Company”. Guests will have the option to participate in trying to put a gas mask on. The activity will be a timed event to see you can put one on the quickest as per the military regulations. Sanitation of the products will be conducted after each use.

STEM Fun – Norfolk Public Library will bring fun, hands-on programs!