Nauticus hosts event to highlight Black American inventors and scientists

NORFOLK, Va. — African American Scientists & Inventors Discovery Day will be hosted by Nauticus on February 15.
This event aims to engage and educate the community about the groundbreaking contributions of Black inventors and scientists. Many may not know that gas masks, refrigerated trucks, blood banks, and even Super Soakers were created by Black innovators!
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can put themselves in the shoes of these innovators — taking part in a series of activities, games, and even some science experiments.
Admission is $12, and attendees can take part in the following programs:
- From Safety Hood to Gas Mask – This program will highlight the inventor Garret Morgan on his invention of the “Safety Hood” which was patented in 1914. Guests will be given a brief history about Garret Morgan, his inventions, and the founding of his “National Safety Device Company”. Guests will have the option to participate in trying to put a gas mask on. The activity will be a timed event to see you can put one on the quickest as per the military regulations. Sanitation of the products will be conducted after each use.
- STEM Fun – Norfolk Public Library will bring fun, hands-on programs!
- Super Soaker – This activity will highlight inventor Lonnie Johnson and his invention of the Super Soaker; all the rage in the 1980s and 1990s. Visitors will have the opportunity to test their skill and aim while battling their opponent in a game Super Soaker Soccer.
- Make a Lightbulb – This program will highlight inventor Lewis Latimer and the significant improvement he made for the incandescent light bulb. Visitors will receive a brief history of the light bulb and learn how and why Latimer’s filament lasted longer than Edison’s. Visitors will have the opportunity to make their own working lightbulb out of a mason jar.
- Banking on Blue Blood – Draw blue blood from our pretend horseshoe crab and run some scientific test as we celebrate Dr. Charles Drew, the father of human blood bank!
- Golf Tee 3D – This display will highlight inventor George Franklin Grant and his invention of the golf tee. Visitors can see Nauticus’ 3D printer in action and even take away their own custom printed golf tee.
- Poster Display – Explore the groundbreaking achievements of famous inventors and African American scientists who have shaped our world. These posters highlight their contributions across various fields, from engineering and medicine to space exploration and technology.